Motorcyclist critically injured after reckless driving leads to crash in Lake County, sheriff says

The Lake County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Port Barrington Sunday night.

Deputies responded to West Roberts Road and Center Street at 7:25 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Following a preliminary investigation, officials said two motorcyclists were driving recklessly eastbound on Roberts Road. The drivers were weaving in and out of traffic, speeding, and passing other vehicles illegally.

The driver of a 2012 BMW motorcycle, went into the westbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles, also traveling eastbound. When he returned to the eastbound lanes, he rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the BMW motorcycle, a 41-year-old man from Lake Zurich, was thrown from his bike. He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital with a fractured neck and severe head injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. The driver of the other motorcycle being driven recklessly did not stop at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.