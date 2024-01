article

A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl last seen riding CTA trains on Tuesday.

Lizieric Lima is described as being 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chicago police say she was riding CTA trains at the time of her disappearance, but further details are limited.

Anyone with more information on Lima's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 SVU Detectives at 312-746-6554.