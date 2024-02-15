Recognize him? Chicago police say he was seen nearly a week ago in Austin

article

The search is ongoing for a 12-year-old boy last seen in the South Austin neighborhood almost a week ago.

JeQavious Taylor was last seen Feb. 9 in the area of 100 North Central Avenue.

Chicago police say he was wearing black pants, a gray Nike jacket, black shoes, a gray backpack and had a blue laundry bag at the time of his disappearance.

Taylor was reported missing from the 3100 block of West Roosevelt.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8251.