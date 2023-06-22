Reconstruction begins on three stations on Metra’s Electric Line

Reconstruction of three stations on Metra's Electric Line began Thursday with a groundbreaking.

The project focuses on the 79th Street, 87th Street and 103rd Street Metra stations.

When the construction is finished, each location will be more accessible and have upcoming train schedules digitally displayed.

The work is part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar plan to transform 13 stations on the Metra Electric Line.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It's our most powerful economic equalizer. If you live near mass transit, which most of us do, and we want everybody eventually to live near mass transit, you have access to 4.2 million jobs in the six-county metropolitan area. So transit along with education are probably the most important investments any elected officials can make," said RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard.

The work will require each station to be closed for about seven months with the 79th Street closure planned to begin July 10.

Similar work is already underway at the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station and is expected to be completed this year.

Work also began this spring at the line's Homewood Station.