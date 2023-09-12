Record attendance at Illinois State Fair draws over 700,000 visitors

The Illinois State Fair has proven to be an exceptional success this year, making its mark in the record books.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the fair saw an unprecedented turnout, with more than 700,000 attendees making the trip downstate.

This attendance figure represents the highest number of visitors ever recorded at the fair.

Officials attribute the achievement to several factors, including the extensive renovations made to the multipurpose arena and a substantial investment of nearly $60 million into enhancing the fairgrounds.