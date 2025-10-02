Recovery mission ongoing for missing man in Lake Michigan, woman hospitalized: CFD

The Brief A man is missing in Lake Michigan following a Thursday incident near Rainbow Beach in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. A woman was rescued and hospitalized; she is in good condition. Authorities, including divers and boats, are continuing a recovery mission for the missing man; further details have not been released.



A man is missing in Lake Michigan, and a woman is hospitalized following a Thursday incident near Rainbow Beach, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Details of the incident have not been released. Several first responders were at the scene, including divers and multiple boats searching the lake.

The woman was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Authorities are continuing the search for the man, describing it as a recovery mission.

What's next:

Further details have not been released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.