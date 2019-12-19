Recreational marijuana rolls out in Chicago Jan. 1st: Here's what you need to know

article

The first of January 2020 marks the turning of a new leaf across Illinois.

Recreational marijuana sales will be legal for the first time in state history following legislation signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June 2019.

Illinois is now the 11th state to have approved marijuana use.

Where can you buy marijuana in Chicago?

There are currently 11 locations in the city that will sell legal marijuana for recreational use. The city says more licenses will be awarded May of 2020.

There are 37 dispensaries statewide that will be allowed to sell cannabis products for adult use. Click here for a full list.

Who can buy marijuana?

You must be 21 years or older to buy marijuana at any dispensaries in the state. An ID will be required before entering a store.

If you're transporting weed in your car, state law dictates you must keep it in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container. You could be hit with a Class A misdemeanor if your marijuana is stored in any other container.

How much weed can you buy?

Illinois residents may purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of marijuana flower at a time. Visitors from out of state may have 15 grams.

In-state residents can also buy up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate for vaping or 500 milligrams of the THC in cannabis-infused products.

Out-of-staters can purchase 250 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product and 2.5 grams of cannabis concentrat.

Cannabis will be available in form of edibles, vape pens, tinctures, prerolled joints and capsules.

Most dispensaries will only accept cash due to the fact that marijuana is still illegal federally, meaning most banks have yet to partake in the industry.

You are not allowed to grow marijuana in your home unless you are a registered qualifying medical cannabis patient, as defined by the state.

Where can you smoke marijuana in Chicago?

Inside the comfort of your home. You are not allowed to smoke weed in the streets, parks, schools or any other obviously public areas such as sports venues. Cannabis cannot be used in a motor vehicle.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police department clarified that Chicagoans won't be prosecuted for smoking weed in their backyards or on their back porches because they pose "no direct threat to public safety."

Those living in Chicago public housing will not be allowed to smoke marijuana at home. The Chicago Housing Authority says it can terminate public aid if anyone is using marijuana for recreational or medical purposes on CHA property.

What happens to those with previous marijuana convictions?

Legalization in Illinois means that nearly 800,000 people with criminal records for purchasing or possessing 30 grams of marijuana or less may have those records expunged, a provision minority lawmakers and interest groups demanded. It also gives cannabis-vendor preference to minority owners and promises 25% of tax revenue from marijuana sales to redevelop impoverished communities.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx filed motions in December to vacate more than 1,000 low-level marijuana convictions, beginning the process of clearing

Will immigrants and non US-citizens be able to smoke legal marijuana?

The drug is still banned federally. That means immigration officials can take marijuana use, investment or work into account in denying U.S. entry or applications for legal permanent residency known as green cards. Some could face detention or deportation.

“Unwary immigrants and non-citizens ... can sort of feel like this is a trap because they don't think that they've done anything illegal or anything that will trigger negative immigration consequences,” Kathleen Vannucci, a Chicago representative of the American Association of Immigration Lawyers, said at a news conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.