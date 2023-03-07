New recruits join Chicago police force as department mourns fallen officer

More recruits are joining the Chicago police force as the department prepares for the funeral of a fellow officer.

As hundreds of new police officers prepare to take to the city's streets, the Chicago Police Department is mourning and honoring fallen officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

In a somber ceremony Tuesday in the Grand Ballroom of Navy Pier, 275 new officers, 29 lieutenants, 99 detectives and command staff promotions were observed.

The ceremony is the last one for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, ending her post in public service later this month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Families and friends were thanked for what they have sacrificed to support officers, who are beginning their careers during challenging times.

"Courage and strength is in all of us and in all of you. I know because you answered the call to service, you took the oath and you’re sitting there right now. You have a deep commitment to making Chicago safer and this department stronger," First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told the new officers.

Lightfoot told the new officers they're joining the best police department in the country and were drawn to this profession, "because you have heart and passion to protect the residents on their worst days."

She also thanked Supt. David Brown for his service to Chicago, which ends next week following his resignation announcement last Wednesday from the department.

Lightfoot also thanked the new officers for their love of the city.