Red Bull Showrun to highlight F1 championship-winning race car on streets of Chicago

The first-ever Formula 1 showcase is coming to the Windy City this fall.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB7 champion ship-winning car will hit the streets of Chicago outside the United Center for on day only Friday, Sept. 29.

Austrian driver Patrick Friesacher will demonstrate the car's speed and agility through a 2,000 foot "pop up" temporary circuit down Madison Street and in the surrounding parking lots of the United Center.

Crowds will enjoy donuts and roaring burnouts. Other world-class performers will be in attendance to entertain the audience.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the event taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public with RSVP. Early arrival is encouraged as the RSVP doesn’t guarantee entry once the event is at capacity.