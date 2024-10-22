Red Clay Dance Company to perform 'Turning Points' at the Logan Center

Chicago’s Red Clay Dance Company is launching its 16th season of Afro-contemporary dance at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts this weekend.

Founder and Artistic Director Vershawn Sanders-Ward said she wanted to make a home for her choreographic work.

"I was crazy 16 years ago," Sanders-Ward said. "I wanted to have a space in Chicago for dancers. I wanted to get my work out to the world."

She said her mission is to "center on the stories of African diaspora people and to ignite glocal artivism, which means we’re working hyperlocal to have a global presence, global impact, through our work and through our dance and by sharing stories that we know to be true about our heritage, our lineage and our legacies."

The company will perform "Turning Points," a repertory of three works, one of which is a Chicago premiere Friday and Saturday at the Logan Center located on the campus of the University of Chicago.