Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace covered up

Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace were covered up Friday morning after orders from the state.

The cameras are located at the busy intersection of Highway 83 and 22nd Street.

IDOT said Oakbrook Terrace didn't submit reports that showed that the cameras had improved safety.

The former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace, Tony Ragucci, was also recently indicted for allowing red light cameras, in exchange for money.