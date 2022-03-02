Red Line attack: Pair of men beaten and robbed on CTA train on the North Side
CHICAGO - Two men were beaten and robbed by a group of people Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.
The men, 18 and 44, were riding a train near the Chicago Red Line stop around 9 p.m. when a group of at least five people began beating them and taking their personal belongings, police said.
The attackers fled from the train in an unknown direction, according to police.
Both men suffered minor bruising and were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.