3 sought in violent Red Line robbery

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted in connection with a violent robbery Monday on a CTA platform.

Around 3:30 a.m., two men and a woman approached a Red Line passenger at the Lake Street station platform and grabbed his headphones and backpack, according to police. When the passenger tried to get his stuff back, the suspects punched and kicked him.

All three of the suspects were described as between 18 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact CPD's mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.