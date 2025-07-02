Red Line trains rerouted due to police activity in South Loop

The Brief CTA Red Line service was disrupted early Wednesday due to police activity at the Roosevelt station, prompting southbound trains to reroute onto elevated tracks. The detour began at 4:37 a.m., with trains making alternate stops along the Brown and Purple Line tracks downtown. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time as officials work to restore normal service; no additional details about the police activity have been released.



Red Line service on the CTA was disrupted this morning after police activity at the Roosevelt station prompted southbound trains to be rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.

What we know:

The rerouting began at 4:37 a.m. and will continue until the scene is cleared, CTA officials said.

Southbound Red Line trains are bypassing the downtown subway tunnel and making stops along the elevated tracks at the following stations:

Armitage (accessible)

Sedgwick (accessible)

Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)

Merchandise Mart (accessible)

Clark/lake (accessible)

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash (accessible)

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

The CTA said in a customer alert, "Connections can be made between Howard-bound subway service and 95th-bound rerouted service via elevated lines at Fullerton (accessible), State/Lake (board at nearby elevated station on Orange Line side for 95th-bound Red Line service) and at Roosevelt (accessible)."

What you can do:

The CTA advised riders to allow extra travel time and said it is working to restore normal service as quickly as possible. No further details were provided regarding the nature of the police activity.