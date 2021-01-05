Red Line trains resume stopping at 63rd Street after dead person found on train

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the 63rd Street station for over an hour Tuesday afternoon after a dead person was found on a train.

A 29-year-old man was found dead on a train about 2 p.m. at the South Side station, according to Chicago police officials. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear when or how the person died, police said. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified the man, but will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Southbound Red Line trains bypassed the station for a "sick customer" until about 3:40 p.m., according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

A CTA spokesperson was unable to provide additional details.