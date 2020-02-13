Red, Purple Line train service resumes after trash fire in subway

Red and Purple Line trains resumed normal service Thursday morning after a trash fire on the tracks on the Near North Side rerouted trains to elevated tracks for almost 40 minutes.

The CTA halted trains about 9:19 a.m. for a report of smoke near the North/Clybourn station, according to a service alert.

Firefighters responded to the Clark/Division station, one stop south where the smoke was reported, and found a rubbish fire that was already extinguished, according to a Fire Department Spokesman Larry Merritt.

“It was rubbish on the tracks. It’s not uncommon. Whatever it was, it was already out,” Merritt said.

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown until shortly before 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Purple Line express service was suspended during the Red Line train reroute, according to the CTA.