Redevelopment plans for vacant Tinley Park mental hospital unveiled

New details were released Tuesday about plans to redevelop a mental hospital that’s been vacant for more than a decade in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill allowing the Tinley Park Park District to purchase the old Tinley Park Mental Health Center for a dollar.

Also included in that bill was $15 million for an environmental cleanup of that site.

The park district plans to initially develop 90 of the 280 acres into new ball fields, a stadium with a track, a full-size soccer field, an indoor stadium, plus other recreational activities.

The price tag of the project right now sits around $40 million.

The mental health center, which was run by the state for decades, was closed in 2012, and the property has been sitting empty, and overgrown with weeds since then.

The mayor of Tinley Park had been trying to get a casino on the site, but residents have been vocal about wanting it used for recreation.

"But we want everyone to know, that we are moving as quickly as possible. Completing an updated environmental study is vital to properly remediating the land," said park district commissioner Lisa O’Dononan.

"They blatantly lie to the people of Tinley Park. They’re blatantly lying to the people of Tinley Park. I’m not going to stand for that," said State Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park).

"You guys are going to see over the course of next few months the great things that the park district’s going to do and then when the state effectively transfers the property to the park district, on day one there’s going to be a wrecking ball there to knock down that facility and to make it into a premier recreational destination," he added.

There are some environmental hazards that need to be handled, including asbestos in many of the old buildings that need to be torn down. There was also once a gas station on the site.

The $15 million in funds from the state to do an environmental cleanup of the site are badly needed, and it may go over that price tag. A study is currently underway to figure out just how much it’s going to cost.

There are currently no details on when these plans will come to fruition.