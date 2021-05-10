Registration opens today for Chicago parks programs

With temperatures in the 40s Monday it may be hard to believe summer is around the corner but back this year is Chicago Park District day camp.

Online registration started Monday morning at 9 a.m. for in-person programs at parks west of California Avenue and for all virtual programs.

Starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., you can register for programs east of California Avenue.

"We are so excited to safely have our campers back in our parks this summer," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. "Our camps offer a variety of opportunities for kids across the city... the possibilities are endless."

The six-week programs include sports, arts, fitness and and outdoor fun.

The park district website says civic engagement, environmental awareness and inclusion will also be part of the program.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Spots at these camps are always snapped up quickly but this year it will be even more difficult because of space limitations. This year, they are only available to Chicago residents.

Summer day camp runs from June 28 to Aug. 6 and summer park programs run from June 21 to Aug. 28.

There are camps and programs available for ages 3 to 17.

There are fees but the park district says nobody is turned away just because they can’t pay them.

"For the first time in over a year, our young people Will be able to safely enjoy summertime park district programming in person," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Summer of possibilities is the perfect addition to our ongoing reopening efforts and will give our young people the access to exciting and fun opportunities they deserve, especially after making it through such a difficult year.

Depending on the number of spots remaining in-person registration will begin Friday.

COVID-19 guidelines include social distancing, masks and campers being placed into pods.

More details can be found at ChicagoParkDistrict.com

Advertisement

Suburbs like Waukegan Schaumburg, Downers Grove and Tinley Park are among those all open for summer camp.