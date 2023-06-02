Religious leaders urge Chicagoans to embrace new immigrants

Religious and community leaders joined together Friday to ask the public to welcome new immigrants to Chicago.

There has been a lot of controversy over the flood of immigrants.

Some feel like the city's money would be better spent helping people who are already here. However, faith leaders say the message of God is one of generosity and that there are ways to help everyone.

"We can choose to do both. We can invest in our Black and brown neighborhoods and communities, and we can provide hospitality to strangers," said Rev. Dr. Beth Brown, Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church.

They are asking local churches, mosques and other religious groups to commit to helping families find jobs, schools and homes and to help them learn English.