Relive Ferris Bueller's epic day off: Tour Company offers unique experience to visit film locations

A unique chance to take a monumental day off.

If you didn't know, June 5 is the day Ferris Bueller had his day off in the movie.

Now, a tour company is offering the chance to re-live that day!

On Location Tours will be taking folks around to locations from the iconic 1986 film — places like the Art Institute, Federal Plaza, Dearborn Street where the parade happened, the Board of Trade and the Willis Tower.

A local actor will also share behind-the-scenes facts about the film and trivia.

'Some of the trivia questions for example, where is the actual Bueller household in real life? Is it in Highland Park, Illinois, is it in Northbrook, Illinois, is it in Des Plaines, Illinois, or is it in Long Beach, California?" asked Dan Goldrosen of On Location Tours.

Cameron's house is in Highland Park — remember where they stole the Porsche? But Ferris' house is in Long Beach, California.

We're sorry to report the tour is sold out, but maybe you can re-enact your own day off and become the Sausage King of Chicago.