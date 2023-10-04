Remembering Rev. Dr. Lena McLin: Iconic music composer and voice instructor dies at 95

A Chicago music teacher who taught superstars like Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson and even Dawn Hasbrouck has died.

Rev. Dr. Lena McLin was an extraordinary music composer and well-known voice instructor and piano teacher.

She was a minister and the niece of Thomas Dorsey, who is known as the father of gospel music.

McLin spent several years as the choir director at Kenwood Academy High School

In 1981, McLIn founded Holy Vessel Baptist Church in Hyde Park.

Her legacy lives on through the music and careers of her students.

Mclin was 95 years old. Funeral arrangements are still being made.