Live music returns to Aurora Thursday with a show by REO Speedwagon.

REO Speedwagon will be rocking the main stage at Riveredge Park.

It's the first major live concert in the area since the pandemic started.

Mayor Richard Irvin will give the band the key to the city before they take the stage for unlocking the door to live music.

The concert is already sold out.