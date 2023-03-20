Report: Chicago speed cameras aren't making the city safer; more crashes reported

It's been two years since Chicago speed cameras began ticketing drivers going just six miles over the posted speed limit.

New research shows crashes increased in half of the parks where the cameras are located and crashes involving injuries near schools quadrupled.

The findings, from the Illinois Policy Institute, discovered in 2022, the city's speed cameras generated $84.5 million in revenue, ticketing Chicago drivers on average every 12 seconds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A single camera in Horner Park on the West Side issued $4 million in fines.

"If it's not actually increasing safety and making our streets near parks and streets safer what are we paying for? And a lot of this ticket revenue is brought in from our Chicago residents who can least afford it," said Executive VP Amy Korte of the Illinois Policy Institute.

The study found 38 percent of the most lucrative speed cameras are posted on the city's South Side. And in many cases, the tickets incur late fees as well.