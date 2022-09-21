Report of gun inside Steinmetz College Prep determined to be inaccurate, lockdown lifted

Steinmetz College Prep was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after there was a report of a gun inside the school.

The school went into a soft lockdown around noon.

Chicago police investigated the report, and determined that the information was incorrect, and there was not a gun in the building.

The lockdown was then lifted.

No injuries were reported, and the school says there is no safety threat against their establishment.

The school released the following letter in regards to the incident:

"Dear Steinmetz Community:

The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why we are writing about a situation that is impacting our school. This afternoon, we received a report alleging there was a gun in our building. We immediately followed CPS protocol, contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), and went on soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution. CPD investigated this report, determined that this information was incorrect and there was not a gun in our building, and lifted our lockdown. There is no safety threat against our school, and everyone is safe.

Please know that we will always take any reports of potential threats against our school extremely seriously. If you ever become aware of a potentially dangerous situation impacting our school, please reach out to us immediately. If your child voices any concerns or fears about this situation, please let us know and we can provide them with additional support."