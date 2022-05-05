Report released on state's response to deadly COVID outbreak at Lasalle Veterans' Home

The Illinois Auditor General released a 100-page report on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Lasalle Veterans' Home — which killed 36 people.

The report found that the state health department, "did not identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak," "did not offer any advice or assistance as to how to slow the spread within the facility," and did not offer to provide extra COVID rapid tests.

The report also says the health department was responsible for costly delays in testing staff members there.

"Frankly, it's more of the same, and it's not surprising to me. I'm frustrated that, and our families are frustrated that they are getting anything but swift justice," said Mike Bonamarte, Managing Partner, Levin and Preconti.

In March, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin demanded accountability for the outbreak, and blamed Gov. J.B. Pritzker for failing to recommend critical recommendations.

The governor defended the health department, saying the outbreak happened before vaccines, at a time when Republicans were downplaying the virus, and that it followed CDC guidance whenever it was issued.

