LaSalle Veterans Home 'had no plan' to prevent deadly COVID outbreak, attorney says

Families of veterans who died in a COVID-19 outbreak at an Illinois nursing home have filed lawsuits, claiming the home and the state were woefully unprepared to protect them from the virus.

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of 27 families whose loved ones died of COVID-19 while in the care of the LaSalle Veterans Home.

A total of 36 veterans died when the virus swept through the facility in November 2020. The deaths represented about a quarter of the nursing home's total population.

A 50-page report by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affair’s inspector general found numerous problems at the home and the 27 separate lawsuits used the report as a launching point for their allegations.

27 of the veterans who died during an outbreak of COVID-19 at the LaSalle Veterans Home. (Levin and Perconti Law)

The families speaking out on Tuesday said what’s especially frustrating is that the deaths came many months after the start of the pandemic, when administrators and staff should have already locked in strong COVID-19 safety protocols, which they said didn’t happen.

"He was a loving, gentle, caring family man who didn't deserve to die the way that he did," said Lindsey Land, whose grandfather died at the home.

"What didn't the state do," Attorney Steve Levin asked. "The state had no communication of a plan. They had no plan. They had no training. They had no assessment. In many cases, they weren't wearing masks. They had no hand sanitizers. They didn't even have morphine ordered by a doctor to mitigate the painful death many of our clients suffered."

The attorney for the family said similar lawsuits in the past have netted millions of dollars for each of the families that have filed suit.

He believes they're on the same track because of the grievous nature of the allegations in this particular case.

Neither the Illinois governor's office nor the Department of Veterans Affairs have responded to the lawsuit.