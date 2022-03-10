Expand / Collapse search

Illinois lawmaker demands accountability in one of state's deadliest COVID outbreaks

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
LASALLE, Ill. - Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin is demanding accountability regarding one of the state's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks

The Republican called for action regarding the outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. 

Rezin blamed Gov. J.B. Pritzker for failing to recommend critical recommendations.

She is calling for a bill that would impose the limits on the governor's emergency powers.

Nearly 200 veterans and staff members were infected,and 36 died.