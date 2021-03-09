Reports: Target in talks to replace Macy’s at Water Tower Place

It appears Target may be in talks to replace the Macy's at Water Tower Place, and the idea is not sitting well with some people.

At this point, the president of the Mag Mile Association calls the reports a rumor, but still, she is not denying that Target is right now in conversations with Water Tower Place to take over the iconic spot from Macy's.

President Kimberly Bares also defended against those who say a Target should not go into such a prestigious location.

"A tenant like Target is something that would be of value for a lot of the residents, a lot of the visitors and tourists, and Target is a great company," said Bares.

Bares says Target emerged from 2020 with very strong financials and could be a great fit for a huge space.

"It's one of the very few retailers that could take 170,000 square feet over 8 floors," Bares said.

But not everyone agrees Target is the "right" fit for such an iconic location.

"So I'm saying: What is magnificent about Target? It's a wonderful store. I'm not sure that it has the magnificence of Michigan Avenue," Cook County treasurer Maria Pappas said.

Pappas lives nearby and says her neighbors feel the same way, and is trying to bring those concerns to the site's owner, Brookfield Properties.

"I think what makes the district Magnificent, what makes Michigan Avenue Magnificent is a whole combination of things: the architecture, the landscaping, the design of the boulevard and some of the best shopping in the country," she said.

FOX 32 did reach out to Target for comment. A company spokesperson said, "We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time."