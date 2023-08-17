Republican Day at Illinois State Fair focuses on campaign fundraising and voter registration, not Trump

Republicans took center stage at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday, avoiding direct discussions on the presidential election and former President Donald Trump's fourth indictment.

Instead, Illinois GOP leaders focused on issues like campaign fundraising and voter registration.

The rally in Springfield comes 15 months ahead of the next general election. Many speeches were brief and generalized. However, Senate Minority Leader John Curran took a moment to call Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker out personally for what he says is overstepping democracy.

"He thinks government, not parents should decide what books students read, what medical care they receive. They think you need him, not the free market who can be open for business. Unfortunately for Democrats, the people of Illinois can't be fooled so easily. Illinoisans want leaders who will protect their families. Not the Democrats extreme laws that protect violent criminals over communities," said Curran.

Curran is calling for a special legislative session to address issues with the SAFE-T Act before September 18. He says that the range of crimes that a judge can hold a person in jail for is too narrow, and it needs to be expanded.