Republican lawmakers pushing for property tax relief in Illinois

The Brief Republican lawmakers in Illinois are pushing for property tax relief, citing high taxes as being harmful to communities. They propose changing school funding and redirecting pension money as part of the solution. One bill would require local governments to return excess funds to residents to help lower property taxes.



Republican lawmakers are advocating for property tax relief for Illinois homeowners, citing high taxes as a contributing factor to "opportunity deserts" in some communities.

A Republican state representative highlighted recent property tax hikes in southern Cook County, particularly in Harvey, where taxes have increased by more than 35 percent.

As part of their proposed solution, state GOP members are pushing to change how schools are funded and to redirect money previously allocated for pension obligations.

"With the percentage of our state budget dedicated to pensions decreasing over time, there's an opportunity to redirect those savings to property tax relief," said State Rep. Nicole La Ha.

The lawmakers said they have introduced several bills aimed at reducing property taxes. One proposal would require local governments to return excess funds to residents.