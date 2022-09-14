Republican ticket for Illinois governor slams Pritzker, Lightfoot after mass shooting at Chicago park

Two people are dead, and seven others were wounded after a shooting in Washington Park Tuesday night.

Now, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to roll back what he calls their pro-criminal agenda and to support policies that prioritize public safety.

The city's top cop says it was a personal conflict with gang ties. The argument started between two groups at around 7:45 p.m. at 55th and South King Drive.

More than 40 shell casings were recovered, and it's believed an automatic weapon was used in the shooting.

Lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Stephanie Trussell is calling out the governor.

"Real people, Black people are paying the price for JB Pritzker's radical, criminal coddling policies," Trussell said.

Bailey says he is committed to making Chicago safer.

"JB, how many more Black families have to mourn before you recognize that Black lives really do matter? How many parents need to pick out caskets when they should be picking out clothes for school," Bailey said.

Lionel Coward, 43, suffered a gunshot wound in the back of the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was found in critical condition by emergency responders and later died.

Another man, 20, was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody for the shooting, and some victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information. You can call anonymously 833-408-0069.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.