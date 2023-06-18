Rescue divers pull female drowning victim out of Lake Robinson

Rescue divers pulled a drowning victim out of a suburban Chicago lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Hobart Fire Department said that officers responded to Robinson Lake just before 1 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a female went under the water, and officers went into the lake to search, but were not able to find her.

Hobart Fire Department dive team members and other rescuers pulled the victim out at 2:49 p.m.

Representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are also on scene.