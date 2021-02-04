Residences burglarized in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into home and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 10 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street;

Between 8 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 6200 block of South Throop Street; and

About 10 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of West 63rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.