Residences burglarized in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident someone broke into home and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- About 10 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street;
- Between 8 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 6200 block of South Throop Street; and
- About 10 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1200 block of West 63rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.