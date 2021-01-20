Residential burglaries reported in Brighton Park: police

Two residences were burglarized in January in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into unlocked residences or garages and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 7 p.m. Jan. 10, in the 3200 block of West 38th Street and between 10 p.m. Jan. 13 and 7 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Once detectives at 312-747-8382.