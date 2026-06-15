Residents assess damage as power restoration continues in Merrillville

The Brief Residents in Merrillville and surrounding northwest Indiana communities continue recovering from Thursday’s tornado, which caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, while NIPSCO crews work to restore power. More than 200 NIPSCO workers are replacing hundreds of utility poles and transmission towers after the storm left about 86,000 customers without electricity; some outages are expected to continue for several more days. Officials issued generator safety reminders after two reported deaths linked to generator use in Portage, while residents like Ramon Castro described the tornado’s terrifying impact and praised the community’s support during recovery efforts.



Generators were running across Merrillville on Monday night as electric crews continued working to restore power following last week's tornadoes.

In nearby Portage, the fire department issued a safety alert after two people reportedly died from generator use.

The backstory:

First responders reminded residents that generators should be placed at least 20 feet from homes.

Parts of northern Indiana still resemble a disaster zone as residents recover from Thursday's tornado.

Ramon Castro was with his wife and young grandchildren when the tornado approached his Merrillville home.

"Okay, so the house shook and I hold on to myself, and I looked to see my grandbabies and my family were okay. And next, you know, the blinds that right there were a little bit open. The tornado passed right through there. It was like if we were inside a movie, you saw it. Oh, it's scary. Devastating," Castro said.

The tornado passed alongside his home before striking his garage.

Metal siding was wrapped around a tree in his backyard, which was left in shambles. Car windows were also shattered.

Damage remains widespread throughout Merrillville neighborhoods.

NIPSCO crews have been working around the clock to restore power and reconnect customers.

At one point, about 86,000 customers were without electricity.

Some customers may remain without power for several more days.

What's next:

More than 200 NIPSCO crew members are replacing 295 utility poles and 15 transmission towers.

Crews are working around downed power lines and broken crossarms that brought down large trees. Strong winds also scattered metal, wood and other debris across northwest Indiana.

Homes suffered extensive damage, with roofs torn away and walls destroyed. Businesses also sustained significant damage.

Neighbors described the devastation as "horrible" and "devastating."

Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported.

"Yes, it shook the house. I thank God that everybody is okay in the life that we're here to share our story. But everybody's coming together, the community. I mean, they're bringing us ice water, people, Domino's pizza, hot dogs, family members just donating so I could see my family friends coming together. But what I see the most is the hand of God bringing everybody together, because it could have been a disaster," Castro said.