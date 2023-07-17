Residents demand meeting with Johnson, CHA over land promised for public housing

This is the second time that community residents are publicly asking to meet with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Housing Authority over land that was promised for public housing.

This comes after CHA, along with a Texas-based firm, announced plans to re-develop Chicago's Cabrini Green with nearly 750 homes.

CHA hasn't released many details, but their most recent projects incorporate a mix of market-rate, affordable and public housing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is also a lawsuit that was filed last month by three community organizations over 26 acres of Chicago Housing Authority land that was sold to make way for the Chicago Fire new training facility on the Near West Side.

The property had been designated for affordable housing in the past but was never developed.

The activists say the fewer units CHA returns, the less housing is made available for Black people.