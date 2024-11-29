University Park residents urged to stay indoors as police work to arrest barricaded armed suspect

The Brief Residents in University Park are urged to shelter in place as authorities respond to a barricaded armed suspect. The suspect, pursued by another jurisdiction, barricaded themselves in a building on Red Oak Drive. Police and SWAT are on the scene; anyone with information is asked to contact University Park Police.



Residents in University Park are urged to shelter in place as authorities attempt to apprehend a barricaded armed suspect.

The incident began shortly after noon Friday when University Park police were alerted to a pursuit involving an armed suspect by another jurisdiction.

The suspect has barricaded themselves in a building in the 700 block of Red Oak Drive, prompting a large response from police, SWAT and air assets. Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors while the situation unfolds.

Anyone with more information on the incident or with video is urged to contact the University Park Police Department at 708-534-0911.