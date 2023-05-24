Resolution would make May 'Jewish American History Month' in Chicago

The only Jewish person on Chicago's City Council is working to combat hate.

Ald. Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward is introducing a resolution declaring May "Jewish American History Month" in Chicago.

Her initiative is prompted by an increase in anti-Semitism and hate incidents.

"Together we can shape a future where no one questions whether you can be both Jewish and American, where every person, regardless of their religious or ethnic background, can thrive and flourish," said Silverstein.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Jewish Americans have been a part of the Chicago area since the early 19th century and a recent population study found that 320,000 Jews call the Chicago area home," said Lonnie Nasatir, JUF President.

With anti-Semitic incidents at an all-time high in the Midwest, Jewish and Chicago City leaders are ramping up their efforts to make sure all communities are safe.