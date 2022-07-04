Expand / Collapse search

Resources for helping families cope after a mass shooting

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Highland Park
CHICAGO - The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources to help children, families, educators, and community members cope after mass shootings.

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Resources on Mass Violence

Resources for Children, Youth, Parents and Other Caregivers, and Schools

Resources from the National Mass Violence and Victimization Resource Center

Resources from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University