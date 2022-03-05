Restaurant in Chicago's Loop burglarized by group, 1 in custody

A restaurant in Chicago's Loop neighborhood was burglarized early Saturday.

According to Chicago police, The Gage Restaurant was broken into just before 6 a.m.

Three male offenders entered the restaurant, located in the 100 block of South Michigan, grabbed property from inside, and ran off.

One of the offenders was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

The other two offenders fled the area.

Area Three Detectives are investigating. No further information is available at this time.