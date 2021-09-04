Restaurant in McHenry county linked to salmonella outbreak

A restaurant in suburban Chicago has been linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The McHenry County Department of Health said that El Sombrero, 314 Lincoln Avenue, in Fox River Grove, has closed voluntarily.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, fever or blood in the stool. Most people recover in a few days, but a salmonella infection can be more severe in children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

Patrons who ate at El Sombrero between August 23 and September 3 are asked to complete a McHenry County Department of Health survey whether they have been suffering from symptoms or not. You can access the survey by clicking here.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP