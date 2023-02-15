Restoration of vacant Hyde Park theater may breathe new life into neighborhood

A historic theater that's sat vacant since the fall will soon breathe new life into Hyde Park.

A family-owned business has taken over with the goal to create a new space for the community to gather.

And while this may be their first project in Chicago, the new owners have decades of experience when it comes to movies.

Located on Harper Avenue near 53rd Street, the Harper Theater originally opened as a Vaudeville house in the early 1900s. Over the years, it has housed various movie theaters, a playhouse and a music and dance venue.

The theater was shuttered in the fall, and in December, ACX Cinemas took over. The family-owned business was started in 1988 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

The building itself is owned by the University of Chicago.

Inside, there are four screens and once renovations are complete, the theater will seat a combined 220 movie-goers in heated recliners.

ACX Cinemas Vice President Mike Barstow said they’re even working with Hyde Park businesses to give their concession stand and bar a local feel.

"Movie theaters, especially buildings like this which have so much history, is just to be that community center," Barstow said.

"Just want to provide a space where people to come and share in that communal experience, which I think is something we're all craving especially now coming out of what the last few years were, and just creating that environment where the community knows they have a place to come hang out."

ACX Cinemas is in the process of finalizing its grand opening date, but Barstow said it will likely be sometime this spring.