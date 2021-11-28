Retired housekeeper wins $50K in scratch-off lottery for 3rd time

A 61-year-old retired housekeeper has become a familiar face at the Maryland Lottery headquarters.

For the third time since 2018, the Montgomery County woman has won a $50,000 jackpot in a scratch-off lottery. She won a $50,000 Bonus Cash game in August 2018 and won another $50,000 in the Cash Craze Doubler instant ticket two months later.

"People play every day and not win," the winner said. "It’s amazing that I won three times."

All three winning tickets were purchased at the same store — Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda. The thrice fortunate woman stopped at the store earlier this month and bought a couple of $5 Lucky instant tickets.

The first ticket she scanned was not so lucky. But the second one sure was.

"I just didn’t believe it, again!" the winner said. "When I saw that message, ‘See Lottery,’ I just left immediately and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car."

After calming down, she called her best friend, who later accompanied her to the later office to claim her prize.

"When she told me, I was so happy for her," the best friend said. "It was hard to believe that she won $50,000 again."

The winner already has plans for the money. She told lottery officials she’s going to use it to fund home improvements.

This story was reported from Atlanta.

