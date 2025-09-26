Reward offered in Douglas hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old man

The Brief Melton Smith, 84, was struck by a silver SUV on July 24 and died weeks later from his injuries. Police say the vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, BMW, or Lexus, may have front-end damage. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest; tips can be left anonymously.



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck an 84-year-old man in Chicago’s Douglas neighborhood in July.

The backstory:

Melton Smith was hit around 12:47 p.m. on July 24 by a silver SUV traveling southbound in the 3300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Chicago police.

Melton Smith

The vehicle fled the scene and is believed to be a Mercedes, BMW, or Lexus. Officials said it may have front-end damage, including broken headlights.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but died from his injuries on Aug. 18.

What you can do:

Chicago police said the Major Accidents Unit continues to investigate and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information — such as video evidence — is urged to leave a tip at CPDTip.com.

Officials also warned that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and advised the public not to attempt to approach or apprehend them.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the indictment or arrest of the person responsible. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-535-7867 or by emailing tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.