Reward offered for details on shots fired in Naperville

Authorities are asking for the public’s help investigating gunshots fired earlier this month in west suburban Naperville.

The gunfire was reported about 8:30 p.m. May 1 in the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive, according to a statement from Naperville police.

No injuries were reported, but officers found several shell casings and bullet holes in a fence and multiple nearby vehicles, police said.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 630-420-6006.