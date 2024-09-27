Rhyker Earl: Bodycam video released in death of Indiana man during encounter with police

The Brief Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage from the incident involving 26-year-old Rhyker Earl, who died following a medical emergency. The footage was released following clearance from Indiana State Police, who are still conducting an independent investigation. Earl’s family alleges excessive force, while the sheriff’s office maintains officers acted to prevent harm to Earl and medical personnel.



The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has released body-camera video related to the death of 26-year-old Rhyker Earl, who died following an encounter with deputies during a medical emergency at his home in DeMotte, Indiana.

The footage, made public on Friday, was released with permission from the Indiana State Police, who are conducting an ongoing investigation. The release includes unedited videos from deputies at the scene and a fourth video that combines the footage to provide as continuous a view as possible of the incident.

Earl, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy, suffered a seizure on September 8. Deputies responded to a call for assistance from Keener Township EMTs after Earl reportedly became agitated and physically resistant while preparing for a trip to the hospital.

As Earl attempted to put on shorts for the trip, he lost his balance and fell into an officer, according to the family's lawyers. The family alleges that the officer responded aggressively, handcuffing Earl and placing him face down, with multiple officers restraining him.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement disputing claims made by the family’s attorney. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies restrained Earl to prevent him from harming himself or the medical staff.

Bodycam video shows Earl repeatedly banging his head on the floor. Deputies then reportedly asked the family for a pillow to place under Earl's head to prevent him from injuring himself.

The sheriff's office said Earl's head was lying on the pillow and his breathing was not restricted.

The video shows family members pleading with Earl to remain calm and trying to tell him that the medical personnel and deputies were there to help him.

At some point, authorities are seen flipping Earl over onto his back and performing CPR. At the hospital, Earl was placed on life support and died two days later.

Earl’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has accused the officers of using excessive force, alleging that multiple deputies held him face down, leading to his hospitalization and eventual death.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the release of the bodycam video is not an indication of fault and that conclusions will be drawn after the independent investigation is completed.

Earl leaves behind two young children.