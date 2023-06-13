Ribbon cutting ceremony marks debut of new welcome center at Chicago Botanic Gardens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Chicago Botanic Gardens on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of a new welcome center on the grounds.

The event saw the presence of several county and state leaders who joined in the celebration of these long-awaited facilities.

Due to the pandemic and supply chain challenges, the opening of the center had faced delays.

In addition to the welcome center, other exciting additions were also unveiled, including a new public square, restroom facilities, and a family picnic area.

Officials express their hope that these new facilities will enhance the welcoming experience for guests as visitor numbers continue to rise at the gardens.