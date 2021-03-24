Ribfest returning to Romeoville this summer - with less people

article

Ribfest is coming back to Romeoville this summer.

Organizers say they are moving forward with plans to hold the festival, but it will be scaled back due to COVID restrictions.

The dates of the festival will be July 1-4.

Details on bands playing at the festival have not been announced yet.

This year's Ribfest will be held at a new venue, in Romeoville’s Deer Crossing Park.