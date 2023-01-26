Rich Township High School raises money for worker whose home was destroyed in fire

A suburban high school gave a lesson in generosity to one of its workers.

Rich Township High School and Matteson School District 162 raised money for Romeno Carradine, whose Park Forest home was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

"It's been hard, but as a family, we've made it. These people standing around me have given me the strength every day to come in here and keep going. My family just wants to say thank you. Thank you to everybody," said Carradine.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Carradine’s fellow co-workers donated money to help and then started a fundraiser for others to join in.

They were able to give Carradine a check Thursday morning to help get her life back on track.