Richardson man arrested for role in Capitol riot, threatening to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The FBI announced Friday the arrest of a Richardson man, for his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The FBI says Garret Miller was among those who pushed past police to get inside the Capitol building.

Evidence shows Miller bragged about it on social media and posted "assassinate AOC" in reference to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Miller made his first appearance in federal court Friday. There will be another hearing next week. He’s the latest North Texan arrested for his role in the violence on the Capitol.

The FBI says the 34-year-old not only broadcast his role in the January 6th Capitol attack on social media but also bragged about it afterward and threatened a congresswoman.

The FBI received a referral from law enforcement about a video from inside the U.S. Capitol building posted on his now-suspended Twitter account.

The FBI says Miller posted images online showing him inside the Capitol.

Capitol surveillance footage also appears to show Miller among a group of people that pushed through capitol police officers to get into the building.

The criminal complaint says Miller later tried to take credit for his role in the riot. When someone tried to pin the blame on so-called "paid infiltrators." He posted, "nah, we stormed it." He later posted, "next time, we bring the guns."

That same day, U.S. House Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "impeach."

Miller’s account replied, "assassinate AOC."

The congresswoman tweeted Friday night following Miller’s arrest: "On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed."

Miller is now in federal custody and charged with unlawfully entering a federal building, disorderly conduct, and obstructing an official proceeding.

The criminal complaint alleges that Miller was highly critical of the Capitol police officer who shot and killed insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, going as far to say "we going to get a hold of him and hug his neck with a nice rope."